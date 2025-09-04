Person taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes into deer near South Park

A person was hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer in South Park Township.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday along Brownsville Road near the entrance to Allegheny County's South Park. The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said EMS transported the patient to a local trauma center for treatment.

One person was hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a deer along Brownsville Road in South Park Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said that Brownsville Road was closed between Shang Road and Sylvania Drive while first responders and crews were on scene cleaning up from the crash.

The road reopened a short time later.

The fire department said that the SHACOG Crash Reconstruction Team and South Park Township Police are investigating the crash.

Editor's note: Dispatchers said that two people were hurt, but the fire department says one patient was transported. The story has been updated.