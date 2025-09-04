Watch CBS News
Local News

Person taken to hospital after motorcycle crashes into deer near South Park

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A person was hurt on Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a deer in South Park Township. 

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday along Brownsville Road near the entrance to Allegheny County's South Park. The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said EMS transported the patient to a local trauma center for treatment. 

download.png
One person was hurt when a motorcycle crashed into a deer along Brownsville Road in South Park Township. KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane

The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department said that Brownsville Road was closed between Shang Road and Sylvania Drive while first responders and crews were on scene cleaning up from the crash.

The road reopened a short time later.

The fire department said that the SHACOG Crash Reconstruction Team and South Park Township Police are investigating the crash. 

Editor's note: Dispatchers said that two people were hurt, but the fire department says one patient was transported. The story has been updated. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue