Suspect in deadly stabbing of off-duty State Police agent on Montour Trail pleads guilty, but mentally ill

The suspect accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania State Police liquor enforcement agent to death along the Montour Trail last year has pleaded guilty, but mentally ill.

Anthony Quesen pleaded guilty Monday to the deadly stabbing of 44-year-old Benjamin Brallier, an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police liquor enforcement agent, who was out for a run along the Montour Trail last October.

Brallier was stabbed multiple times in the torso, the front, and the back, according to court paperwork.

Police said Quesen and Brallier did not know one another.

Anthony Quesen has pleaded guilty, but mentally ill in the deadly stabbing of Benjamin Brallier, an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police liquor enforcement agent. Allegheny County Jail

The year before the murder, Quesen was accused in an attack in Point State Park, but had been released on non-cash bail.

Quesen will face sentencing for Brallier's murder in November.

Earlier this year, Quesen was named a "person of interest" in a deadly attack along the Empire State Trail outside of Albany, New York that happened in April of 2024.

It's unclear where the investigation into the Empire State Trail deadly stabbing stands and if New York State Police intend to file any charges against Quesen.