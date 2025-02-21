Montour Trail homicide suspect named a 'person of interest' in unsolved New York trail murder

The suspect accused in a deadly stabbing along the Montour Trail in the Pittsburgh area last year has been named a 'person of interest' in what police say was a similar trail stabbing outside Albany, New York.

New York State Police troopers have identified Anthony Quesen as a person of interest in a deadly attack along the Empire State Trail outside of Albany that happened in April of 2024.

Quesen was arrested following the deadly stabbing of 44-year-old Benjamin Brallier, an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police liquor enforcement agent, who was out for a run along the Montour Trail last October.

Anthony Quesen is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is accused in a deadly stabbing along the Montour Trail in 2024. Allegheny County Jail

Court paperwork detailed that the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Quesen is still awaiting a preliminary hearing and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

New York State Police troopers say there's no direct evidence linking Quesen to the murder of 76-year-old Daniel Frament and are asking for anyone who has information about where Quesen was around the time of the Empire State Trail murder to contact them.

Who is Anthony Quesen?

Last year's deadly attack along the Montour Trail was not Quesen's first run-in with the law.

In June of 2024, Quesen was accused of robbery with force and evading arrest at Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh. According to court documents, they told police their name was Antonia Kaseim but later provided the last name of Quesen.