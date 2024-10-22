Pennsylvania Liquor Control Enforcement agent killed in Montour Trail stabbing remembered by colleagues

Man killed in stabbing on Pennsylvania trail was off-duty law enforcement officer

Man killed in stabbing on Pennsylvania trail was off-duty law enforcement officer

Man killed in stabbing on Pennsylvania trail was off-duty law enforcement officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The off-duty Liquor Control Enforcement agent with the Pennsylvania State Police killed in a stabbing on the Montour Trail in Moon Township is being remembered by his colleagues.

Benjamin Brallier was out for a run along the trail when police said a stranger fatally stabbed him on Monday. His colleagues are now mourning a man they held in such high regard.

"Just a good friend to all of us. So, yeah, will be sorely missed without a doubt," Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement agent Wayne Wright said.

They can't believe the 44-year-old Brailler is gone.

"That morning, he was at the office. We had an office pizza party," Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement agent Tim Zundel said. "We hung out, had some lunch, and then there were a lot of guys in the office that got to have good conversation."

On Monday, Brailler clocked out of work and went for a run on the Montour Trail, not usual for him. Police believe Monday's deadly attack could have been random.

"Ben Brailler is deceased," Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph said. "He's a husband, a father of two young girls, a civil servant who served his community. He was a recruiter for his agency."

Anthony Quesen has been charged with homicide in connection with the deadly stabbing. Investigators said he told police they were experiencing homelessness.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect stabbed Brailler multiple times.

"The stab wounds are to his torso, the front and the back," Joseph said. "He has what we will believe are defensive wounds on his hands. There were numerous stab wounds. It was a very vicious attack."

When police got to the scene, they found a bike and a bag. They initially thought they belonged to the victim, but learned through Quesen's mother that they belonged to the suspect.

Court documents claim there was a trail of blood from Brailler's body to the yellow bicycle, and the bag wasn't far off. Quesen was nowhere to be found but was later taken into custody.

His colleagues understand that tragedy is part of the job, but this feels different.

"Willing to do anything for anybody," Wright said. "He always was. Super talented when it came to anything."

Who is Anthony Quesen?

Monday's deadly attack was not Quesen's first run-in with the law.

In June last year, they were accused of robbery with force and evading arrest. According to the criminal complaint, the 25-year-old told police their name was Antonia Kaseim but later provided the last name of Quesen.

Court documents show District Judge Xander Orenstein set a non-monetary bail but revoked that bail last December when Quesen failed to show up for hearings.

The president judge pulled Orenstein from hearing arraignments earlier this year because of scrutiny over his no-cash bail decisions.