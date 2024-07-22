Lawmaker introduces resolution honoring Pennsylvania firefighter killed at Trump rally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a resolution honoring Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was shot and killed during the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump during his rally in Butler Township.

Corey Comperatore (left) (Photo: Jason Bubb/GoFundMe)

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler introduced H.Res. 1369 on Monday to honor the 50-year-old Comperatore, who died on July 13 while shielding his family from gunfire from the 20-year-old shooter. More than 70 House members have co-sponsored Kelly's resolution.

"Corey Comperatore exemplified what it means to be a man of service and sacrifice to his community, his country, and most of all, his family. This resolution is just one way Members of Congress can honor his life and pay tribute to a true hero," Rep. Kelly, a Republican, said in a news release. "Those who know Corey tell me he was a proud husband and father. May we continue to pray for Corey's family and friends at this time."

Comperatore was laid to rest on July 19, as hundreds of mourners came together in Buffalo Township to pay their last respects. He was a firefighter for 30 years in Buffalo Township and a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Comperatore left behind a wife and two daughters.

"A death like that is not easy," one mourner told KDKA-TV last week.

A day before his funeral, Comperatore was honored at the Republican National Convention. Trump paid tribute to Comperatore, whose firefighting helmet and jacket were placed on stage.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee. Getty Images