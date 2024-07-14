Man killed during Trump assassination attempt identified as Corey Comperatore

Rally attendees recount the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump Rally attendees recount the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump 02:13

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday night.

Shots rang out at the rally in Butler, and Trump was rushed off stage after a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

One of the victims was identified as Corey Comperatore, according to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

"Corey was the very best of us," Shapiro said in a news conference on Sunday afternoon. "Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night. Corey was a girl dad, Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community."

According to the governor, Comperatore was shot while attempting to shield his family from the gunfire.

Governor Shapiro said he is ordering flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Comperatore.

Two other spectators were critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

Thomas Matthew Crooks identified as the shooter

Meanwhile, the gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. The U.S. Secret Service said he was shot and killed by a sniper.

Law enforcement has told CBS News that Crooks opened fire with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle and the ATF is currently tracing the weapon.

It was also revealed on Sunday that suspicious devices were found in Crooks's vehicle. He had a piece of commercially available equipment that appeared capable of initiating those devices.

Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper at the rally, according to the agency.

