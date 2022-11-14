Merry Karaoke is back! Vote for the song Team PTL will sing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Merry Karaoke returns to Market Square this Friday, Nov. 18, to kick off the holiday season.

Team PTL will open the contest with a holiday classic! And, we want you to help pick the tune. Head over to our Facebook or Instagram page and cast your vote between "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree."

You can find the posts pinned to the top of both pages.

For more information on how you can participate in Merry Karaoke, visit this link.