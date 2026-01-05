Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $4 million sold in Butler County

A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $4 million was sold in Butler County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a store in Butler County sold a ticket that won $4 million in Friday's drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-13-34-43-52, but not the yellow Mega Ball 4.

The Gordon's Mini Mart on Rochester Road in Cranberry Township wins a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania also won prizes in the Jan. 2 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is encouraging players to check every ticket every time.

The lottery says winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets should immediately be signed on the back, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $180 million, or $81.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It's the latest ticket to win big in the Pittsburgh area.

Last month, a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $770,000 was sold at a Giant Eagle in Shaler Township. In November, a Match 6 Lotto ticket bought at the Shop 'N Go Deli in West Elizabeth won $760,000. Days before that, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Uni-Mart in Moon Township won $870,000.