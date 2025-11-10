Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $870,000 sold in Allegheny County

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Allegheny County won a jackpot worth $870,000.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sunday: 1-20-25-38-40. Whoever bought that ticket at the Uni-Mart on Fern Hollow Road in Moon Township won the $870,000 jackpot. The lottery says the store that sold the ticket will get a $5,000 bonus.

More than 13,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes. The lottery says players should check every ticket every time.

To play Cash 5 with Quick Cash, players pick five numbers from 1 to 43. To win the jackpot, a player has to match all five numbers.

It's the latest lottery ticket to win big in the Pittsburgh area.

Earlier this month, a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at the Citgo in South Huntingdon Township. In October, a scratch-off worth $3 million was sold at the Shop 'n Save in Richland Township, and before that, a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $950,000 was sold at the Super Mart convenience store on Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Township.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services and prescription assistance.