Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $760,000 sold in Allegheny County

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth nearly $800,000 was sold in Allegheny County.

The Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six numbers, 19-25-31-33-37-38, to win the $760,000 jackpot in Monday's drawing. The ticket was sold at the Shop 'N Go Deli on Route 837 in West Elizabeth. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 28,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the drawing. The lottery is reminding players to check every ticket every time.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49. The computer randomly selects two other sets of numbers. Players can win up to four times on each ticket.

It's the latest lottery ticket to win big in the Pittsburgh area.

A ticket bought at the Uni-Mart on Fern Hollow Road in Moon Township won the $870,000 jackpot in Sunday's Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing. Earlier this month, a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at the Citgo in South Huntingdon Township.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since sales began in 1972, the lottery says it has contributed more than $37 billion to fund programs like property tax and rent rebates, care services and prescription assistance.