Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $770K sold at Allegheny County Giant Eagle

Someone bought a jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $770,000 from a Giant Eagle in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket, which sold at the Giant Eagle on Butler Plank Road in Shaler Township, matched all five balls, 11-20-31-36-38, drawn on Sunday. The grocery store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Nearly 13,000 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

To play Cash 5 with Quick Cash, players select five numbers from 1 to 43. To win the jackpot, they must match all five numbers. Chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, the lottery says.

Winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, the lottery says. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone who has a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should call the nearest lottery office.

It's the latest ticket to hit the jackpot in Allegheny County. In November, a Match 6 Lotto ticket bought at the Shop 'N Go Deli in West Elizabeth won $760,000. Days before that, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the Uni-Mart in Moon Township won $870,000. And at the beginning of November, a Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold at the Cigto in South Huntingdon Township.