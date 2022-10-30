2 McKeesport homes damaged in overnight fire
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- An overnight fire in McKeesport damaged two homes.
First responders were called out around 1 a.m. to Willow Street.
No one was injured in the fire, emergency officials said.
However, the fire also caused damage a neighboring house.
The fire marshal is investigating a cause.
