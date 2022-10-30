Watch CBS News
Local News

2 McKeesport homes damaged in overnight fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews battle overnight fire in McKeesport
Crews battle overnight fire in McKeesport 00:16

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- An overnight fire in McKeesport damaged two homes.

First responders were called out around 1 a.m. to Willow Street.

No one was injured in the fire, emergency officials said.

However, the fire also caused damage a neighboring house.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 9:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.