2 McKeesport homes damaged in overnight fire

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) -- An overnight fire in McKeesport damaged two homes.

First responders were called out around 1 a.m. to Willow Street.

No one was injured in the fire, emergency officials said.

However, the fire also caused damage a neighboring house.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.