Ex-McKeesport Police captain gets probation for guilty plea in evidence room theft case

Former McKeesport police captain gets probation for guilty plea in evidence room theft case

Former McKeesport police captain gets probation for guilty plea in evidence room theft case

Former McKeesport police captain gets probation for guilty plea in evidence room theft case

A former McKeesport Police captain has been sentenced to 16 years probation after pleading guilty to stealing more than $250,000 from his department's evidence room over a four year period.

Allegheny County Judge Jennifer Satler reportedly said a probation sentence is appropriate, based on Halaszynski's lack of a criminal required and his requirement to pay restitution.

As part of his sentence, Halaszynski must pay back all of the money.

Christopher Halaszynski had been with the McKeesport Police Department for nearly 30 years and worked his way up the ranks to captain before he was charged with taking money from evidence in 159 cases, depositing the money into his personal bank account.

Former McKeesport Police Chief Mark Steele said he became suspicious last year when Halasyznski repeatedly tried to avoid an audit. One week later, Halaszynski was found unresponsive in a police cruiser after a suspected suicide attempt.

Christopher Halaszynski served the McKeesport Police for nearly 30 years before he was charged with stealing over $250,000 from the department's evidence room. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Halaszynski told investigators at the hospital that he managed the system successfully until late 2020 when he separated from his wife. He said was struggling financially because of his divorce, and he intended to give the money back but said he got "selfish and greedy and it became easy."

Halaszynski wasn't fired from the department, but left his position during the investigation.

Community members in McKeesport were stunned after learning about probation being handed down by the courts on Tuesday, with some saying they were disgusted and sickened.

Adam Smith, who lives in McKeesport, said the case lessens the public's trust and that someone from the general public would've received harsher penalties.

"They are supposed to be working for us," Smith said. We are the taxpaying citizens."

In a previous statement to KDKA-TV, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said the city has put an entirely new process with a system of checks and balances into place to prevent something like this from happening again.

Halasynzki's lawyer did not return requests for comment.