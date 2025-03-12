Former McKeesport police captain accused of stealing $260K from evidence room

A former McKeesport police captain was charged with taking over $260,000 in cash from the department's evidence room, the Allegheny County district attorney announced on Wednesday.

The DA's office said 54-year-old Christopher Halaszynski compromised nearly 160 cases by stealing more than $260,000 in cash.

The investigation began after the McKeesport police chief reported suspicious evidence handling practices.

Investigators said they traced the money to Halaszynski's personal bank account, where his records show he deposited almost $190,000 worth of cash over a span of four years.

According to a criminal complaint, Halaszynski admitted to stealing the money and described to investigators how he did it. He said he at first used the stolen money to pay bills but as time went on, he used the money for trips at Christmastime.

When asked if he thought he stole everything in the evidence room, Halaszynski said that he took "a good bit of it," officials wrote in the criminal complaint.

Halaszynski is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.