Trailer released for Season 4 of Pittsburgh-filmed "Mayor of Kingstown"

The trailer for Season 4 of the Pittsburgh-filmed drama "Mayor of Kingstown" is out.

Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner is back as Mayor Mike McLusky, and in this season, he's facing off against a new warden, played by Golden Globe winner Edie Falco.

The trailer for Season 4 features a few shots of western Pennsylvania, including an icy river and an aerial shot of the McKees Rocks Bridge surrounded by snow-capped roofs.

According to Paramount+, the show follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

"Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past," Paramount+ says.

"Mayor of Kingstown" was filmed in the Pittsburgh area earlier this year. Paid extras were needed for roles like law enforcement officers, gang members, inmates and bar patrons.

During its Season 3 run, Paramount+ said "Mayor of Kingstown" reached 8.8 million global households, ranking as the No. 1 series on the platform.

Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 26.