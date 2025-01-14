"Mayor of Kingstown" to film in McKees Rocks on Wednesday

Paid extras needed for "Mayor of Kingstown" when it returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mayor is back in town.

"Mayor of Kingstown" will be filming in McKees Rocks on Wednesday, according to a notice posted to Facebook by the borough.

The show, which stars Jeremy Renner, will film in the borough building and police department. Citing safety reasons, McKees Rocks says the borough building will close to the public at noon. Filming will happen mostly around the building and the McKees Rocks Bottoms area.

The production company sent out notices to neighbors, letting them know about parking restrictions.

Attention Borough Residents: Mayor of Kingstown Filming Notice for Wednesday 1/15/2025 Please be cautious of the posted... Posted by Borough of McKees Rocks on Monday, January 13, 2025

Paramount+ renewed "Mayor of Kingstown" for a fourth season, saying during its season three run, which was also filmed in Pittsburgh, it reached 8.8 million global households and ranked as the No. 1 series on the platform.

The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

"In season three, a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls. The pressure was on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions," Paramount+ explained in a news release.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration says the "Mayor of Kingstown" series has created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the Pittsburgh region's economy.

Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.