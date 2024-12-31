"Mayor of Kingstown" seeks actors for featured roles when filming returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "Mayor of Kingstown" is looking for people to fill featured roles when the show returns to Pittsburgh in January.

Starring Jeremy Renner, "Mayor of Kingstown" was recently renewed for a fourth season, and Movie Casting PGH says on its Facebook page that it's seeking babies, men and youth hockey players when the show comes back to film in Pittsburgh in January.

The casting agency needs men to be on Bunny's crew as well as a new crew. They're looking for men who haven't worked on the show yet and have good availability to work multiple days between January and May.

The show is looking for hockey players ages 11 to 15 to film some time in mid-January, and there's a casting call for babies, especially twins or triplets because babies can only be on set for a limited amount of time. The babies will be needed for multiple dates over the next few months, starting in January.

Information about how to apply can be found on Movie Casting PGH's Facebook page.

"Mayor of Kingstown" renewed for fourth season

Paramount+ says "Mayor of Kingstown" ranked as the No. 1 series on the platform during its season three run, reaching 8.8 million global households.

The show follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry."

"In season three, a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls. The pressure was on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions," Paramount+ explained in a news release.

While filming in Pittsburgh, Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration says the "Mayor of Kingstown" series has created more than 3,000 jobs and injected over $90 million into the regional economy.