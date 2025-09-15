Pittsburgh investigators determine massive Squirrel Hill blaze started as electrical fire

City investigators have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a nearly century old apartment building in Squirrel Hill last week and left the people living there without a place to go.

Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo: Tory Wegerski)

The fire started in a basement utility room and was electrical in nature, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said. They added it was accidental.

About 30 people were forced to evacuate from the burning Jefferson Apartment building as the fire quickly spread and heavy smoke billowed high above the neighborhood.

The building is now in the process of being torn down.

The large, four-alarm fire in the building on Forward Avenue took four and a half hours to get under control. There were 44 units in the building and about 30 of them were occupied.

What looked like one small fire on the end of the building soon had the entire building burning due to its 1920s architecture of brick and full wood framing.

"It's kind of surreal, honestly. I wasn't on the third floor, like I said, so I wasn't in immediate danger but seeing them work on it, and then seeing it look like it calmed down for a bit and then flare up, then suddenly the roof collapsed. It's a lot to take in all at once," one resident said.

Everything inside was lost, but everyone inside was saved. All the residents got out, and no one was killed or injured. Public Safety said two cats were rescued, but a third was found dead.