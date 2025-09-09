Large fire in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood causes collapse at apartment building

A large, fast-moving fire has caused a partial collapse at an apartment building in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The fire has prompted a massive response from Pittsburgh firefighters and other city first responders. They are on the scene of the building at Forward Avenue. Heavy smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the building. It was visible from the Parkway East.

Officials said the fire started around 8:20 a.m.

Everyone who lives in the building is accounted for and there are no injuries at this time, Public Safety said. Pittsburgh Emergency Management officials are on the scene and helping the people in the area who have been impacted by the fire.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are asking people to avoid the area while they work to put out the flames and heavy smoke.

The intense blaze caused a large portion of the roof to collapse, as well as part of the front of the building. Firefighters were just outside when the collapse happened, but the façade fell backward.

Firefighters also had to deal with an electrical fire underneath the building.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has released several photos from the scene.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Because of the collapses, crews were ordered out of the building and they are now using aerial trucks with ladders to fight the fire.

Someone who lives in the building said the fire spread quickly and without warning.

"I thought someone burned their breakfast or something, so I opened the window to let the smoke out, and next thing I know, there's firefighters going up the stairs. They're banging on the doors letting everyone know they've got to get out," Matthew Stock, a resident said. "At first they had it contained, and then it started to spread. We saw more black smoke coming up, and then without warning, we just had these sudden flares of fire and then the roof collapses in, which was pretty dramatic as you can imagine."

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are also on the scene to help.

"We have our Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross from Pennsylvania and the Salvation Army - all three groups working together to get them [residents] some immediate necessities," Cara Cruz, of Pittsburgh Public Safety, said. "Get them to the Jewish Community Center, and also work from there on getting them some temporary accommodations because, quite clearly, you can see behind me this building is not going to be habitable."

Many of the residents are worried about the pets they had to leave behind in the building.

The fire may have started in a kitchen on the third floor of the building and then spread across the roof, quickly growing out of control. Authorities are still investigating.

It has impacted traffic in the area as well. The entrance ramp to the inbound Parkway East is closed until further notice, and the inbound side of the Parkway is slow moving. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Officials are also monitoring the air intake for the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, as the fire could impact the air quality in the tunnel's supply.

Once in Squirrel Hill, the entrance to the business district is off limits due to heavy equipment being brought in to fight the fire. The corner of Forward and Murray Avenues are blocked with those apparatuses. Anyone heading to Squirrel Hill will need to detour to get where they need to go.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.