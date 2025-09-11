Fire at Pittsburgh apartment building raises concerns about lack of sprinkler systems in buildings

The fire at the Jefferson Apartments in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood exposed more than flames and smoke.

Pittsburgh City Councilmember Barb Warwick said the building did not have a sprinkler system similar to other older buildings. The fire is out, but it's now shining a light on the lack of sprinkler systems in many of the city's aging buildings.

"It's a tricky issue, right? It's something that you have to grapple with. You can't just raise every single building in the city and rebuild," Warwick said.

This isn't a new discussion. In 2018, a bill was introduced requiring sprinkler systems in all buildings 75 feet or taller. The legislation came after a deadly fire at the Midtown Towers. While the building had smoke alarms, it didn't have a sprinkler system.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said it did not become law because of the cost.

"The cost of sprinklers was so absorbent that a lot of building owners came and talked to us and said they wouldn't be able to afford, it would increase the rents because it has to be paid by somebody," she said.

Kail-Smith believes the bill is worth revisiting, but with private funding and grants to help alleviate costs. Under existing local fire codes, sprinkler systems are grandfathered in, meaning they are not required in any building constructed before 1990.

"The first step is to sit down with the fire chief," Warwick said.

KDKA's Mamie Bah followed up, "But at this time, you're just open to revisiting the bill and seeing what you could do?"

"I could think of five or six house fires that have happened in my district, and now this fire, of course, it's a huge one. It's important," Warwick said.

Plans are underway to demolish the apartment building.