Photos show massive fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

The building on Forward Avenue, near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, went up in flames around 8:20 a.m. Photos show bright orange flames shooting from the building while thick smoke billows into the sky. 

As of noon, the fire still wasn't under control. 

Officials currently don't believe that anyone was injured or killed. 

squirrel-hill-apartment-fire-credited.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)
squirrel-hill-apartment-fire-front-credited.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)
kdka-squirrel-hill-fire.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Melissa Rozier)
1000007347.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
thumbnail-img-5534.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  KDKA-TV
snapshot-2025-09-09t122411-254.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025. The fire happened right near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.  (Photo: KDKA)
squirrel-hill-fire-drone-capture-credited.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo Credit: KDKA Drone Team)
kdka-squirrel-hill-fire-1.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
1000007309.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
1000007314.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
kdka-squirrel-hill-fire-2.png
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
1000007331.jpg
Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025.  (Photo: Tory Wegerski)
Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

