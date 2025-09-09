Photos show massive fire at apartment building in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood

Firefighters continue to battle large apartment fire in Pittsburgh

A massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Tuesday.

The building on Forward Avenue, near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, went up in flames around 8:20 a.m. Photos show bright orange flames shooting from the building while thick smoke billows into the sky.

As of noon, the fire still wasn't under control.

Officials currently don't believe that anyone was injured or killed.

Crews battled a massive four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Forward Avenue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

