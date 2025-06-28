One man killed in Washington County crash

One man has died following a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Hanover Township, Washington County.

According to Washington County Coroner Tim Warco, Michael Miller, 28, was the only person in his car when it went off the road on State Route 22 and collided with a tree.

A passing motorist called Washington County 911 just before 9:30 p.m. to report the incident.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, Coroner Warco added.

State police are investigating.