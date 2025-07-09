Man charged in Westmoreland County road rage crash that injured 4

A man is facing charges after police said an argument that started at a GetGo gas station ended with a road rage crash that injured four people in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 on July 3 around 4 a.m. A total of four people went to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Road rage incident started at gas station

During the investigation, troopers said they learned 26-year-old Cody Salensky of Indiana got into an argument with one of the victims at the GetGo gas station in Delmont. According to police, Salensky stepped on the gas and intentionally rammed into the other vehicle.

Three people in that car were hurt, and Salensky's passenger was also injured, troopers said.

After the crash, police said Salensky continued to argue with the victims before fleeing the scene.

Salensky was arrested, arraigned and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. He's facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, flight to avoid apprehension and terroristic threats.

Police crack down on aggressive driving

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania State Police have teamed up with PennDOT to crack down on aggressive driving across the state. Officials are emphasizing the dangers of behaviors like speeding, tailgating and running red lights.

According to PennDOT, aggressive drivers caused more than 62,000 crashes last year. Nearly 600 people were killed. In Westmoreland County, officials said there were more than 1,500 crashes, killing six people.

The aggressive driving enforcement wave will run through Aug. 17.