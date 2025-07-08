PennDOT, law enforcement agencies begin aggressive driver enforcement wave

Police are on the hunt for aggressive drivers across Pennsylvania. PennDOT, in cooperation with law enforcement, announced that an aggressive driver enforcement wave is in effect.

With just over 120,000 miles of roads and highways, you can go just about anywhere inside the Commonwealth. Getting there safely, however, depends on the drivers.

"Unfortunately, aggressive driving is far too common on our roadways, and it's extremely dangerous for everyone on our roads," said PennDOT's Emily Swecker.

The most recent PennDOT numbers show that in 2023, there were 23,000 speeding-related crashes and 401 fatalities, most of which happened in the summer.

"You just shake your head because there's always someone doing something crazy beside you," said Rostraver Township Police Chief Scott Sokol. "They're going to be out there looking for vehicles over the speed limit, making abrupt turns, weaving in and out of traffic, traveling at a high rate of speed, then hitting brakes."

According to the Highway Safety Network, aggressive driving stems from stress, displaced anger, and some folks' tendency toward aggression, as well as things like construction and traffic congestion.

"There are certain times when they have to wait and become impatient," Chief Sokol said.

Police say if you tend to get angry and use the accelerator as an outlet, take a breath.

"Buy yourself a few minutes, leave early, allow yourself speed and space," Chief Sokol added.

Authorities also stress putting down the phone.

"You cannot hold your phone in your hand if you are stopped at a red light or moving," Swecker said.

Taking a call or surfing the web at 70 mph doesn't help the situation because you might get pulled over, which could prompt even more annoyance and aggression.

PennDOT and police say this latest wave of targeting aggressive drivers will be in effect until Aug. 17.

"Just be respectful to other drivers on the road," Swecker said.

"Everyone wants to get to their destination and get home," Chief Sokol said.