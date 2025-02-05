Man arrested in connection with deadly Glassport shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that recently took place in Glassport.

Allegheny County Police began their investigation after a man was shot while walking up to the stairs of his apartment in the area of Monongahela Avenue and Hemlock Alley on Friday.

The victim in the shooting later died at the hospital, according to police. He has yet to be identified.

Police say detectives were able to learn through interviews and evidence at the scene that 26-year-old Robert Wright was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Wright was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday evening and is facing numerous charges including homicide and firearms violations.