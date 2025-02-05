Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in connection with deadly Glassport shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest suspect in deadly Glassport shooting
Police arrest suspect in deadly Glassport shooting 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that recently took place in Glassport. 

Allegheny County Police began their investigation after a man was shot while walking up to the stairs of his apartment in the area of Monongahela Avenue and Hemlock Alley on Friday. 

The victim in the shooting later died at the hospital, according to police. He has yet to be identified.

Police say detectives were able to learn through interviews and evidence at the scene that 26-year-old Robert Wright was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Wright was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday evening and is facing numerous charges including homicide and firearms violations. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.