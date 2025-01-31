Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny County Police investigating shooting at apartment in Glassport

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment in Glassport on Friday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 7 p.m., 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 800 block of Hemlock Way. 

Once first responders got to the scene, they found a man had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating and their preliminary investigation has found that the man was shot while walking up the stairs to his apartment. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.