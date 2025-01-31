Allegheny County Police investigating shooting at apartment in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot at an apartment in Glassport on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 7 p.m., 911 was alerted to a shooting in the 800 block of Hemlock Way.

Once first responders got to the scene, they found a man had been shot in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating and their preliminary investigation has found that the man was shot while walking up the stairs to his apartment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.