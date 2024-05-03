Luke Bryan bringing Farm Tour to Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to Westmoreland County this year.

The country music star is coming to the Cunningham Family Farm on Sept. 28. The address is listed as 355 Fitz Henry Road, Smithton, Pennsylvania.

The Cunningham's farm is one of four where Bryan will stop in September. He'll also perform in Marshville, North Carolina; Shelbyville, Kentucky; and Millersport, Ohio.

"Time to get your boots and those farmer's tans ready y'all: our 15th #FarmTour will be hitting the fields this fall," Bryan wrote in a Facebook post.

He said he's bringing out other acts like Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore and The Peach Pickers to "party and honor the American Farmer."

Bryan was in Pittsburgh last summer, performing in front of a sold-out crowd at The Pavilion at Star Lake. While he was in the area, he was spotted at Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille in the Strip District.

Bryan, who is also an "American Idol" judge, is known for hits like "Country Girl," "One Margarita" and "That's My Kind of Night."

Presales begin May 6 and tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.