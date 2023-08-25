Country singer Luke Bryan eats at Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille in Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Country singer Luke Bryan stopped at Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille in the Strip District when he was in town for a show.

"Had the privilege to meet and serve Country Music star Luke Bryan," Luke Wholey wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Had the privilege to meet and serve Country Music star Luke Bryan. I’m not one to be starstruck but I was so honored... Posted by Luke Wholey's Wild Alaskan Grille on Friday, August 25, 2023

"I'm not one to be starstruck but I was so honored that out of all the places in Pittsburgh to eat he came to my place. (I also feel that way about all of our guests too!!!) but just about everyone knows that Huntin' Fishin' Lovin' everyday is something I can really really relate to!"

Luke Bryan was at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday for a sold-out show. On social media, he called it an "unbelievable weekend" in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

I love country music fans and there are a ton in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Man that was an unbelievable weekend Posted by Luke Bryan on Sunday, August 20, 2023

Bryan is in the middle of his Country On Tour, crisscrossing the country through October.