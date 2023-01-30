Luke Bryan's Country on Tour coming to Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- One of the biggest names in country music is making a tour stop in the Pittsburgh area this coming summer.

Luke Bryan's Country On Tour 2023 will crisscross the nation from June through October.

It will come to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you! Some talented new artists are joining me. ⁰⁰Nut House members get 1st access to purchase tickets on Tues, 1/31 at 8 or 10am local time. Public on-sale is Fri, 2/3 at 10am local time. https://t.co/tqwLUXI1TO pic.twitter.com/ilHjXZPysz — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) January 30, 2023

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

For more information, visit this link.