Luke Bryan's Country on Tour coming to Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- One of the biggest names in country music is making a tour stop in the Pittsburgh area this coming summer.

Luke Bryan's Country On Tour 2023 will crisscross the nation from June through October.

It will come to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. 

For more information, visit this link.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

