Luigi Mangione's arrest in Altoona McDonald's baffles residents: "Here of all places"

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — The McDonald's in Altoona where Luigi Mangione, the suspect in United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death, was arrested on Monday quickly drew attention from neighbors who wanted to stop by the spot that had suddenly brought international attention to their community.

Pennsylvania State Police said a customer at the McDonald's on East Plank Road first noticed Mangione before informing an employee, who called 911. Police arrived and asked Mangione to pull down his mask. When he did, police "immediately recognized" him as the suspect in Thompson's death, the criminal complaint said.

"I think it's kind of outlandish, like, like, here of all places. Like, why here?" said Jude Hatch, who lives about 10 minutes from the McDonald's.

As a history major, he said the historic nature of the arrest spurred him to stop by.

"I'm, like, big into history. And this is — this is history. So I wanted to be here for it," Hatch said.

Helen Hoey, who splits her time between Pittsburgh, said the fact Mangione was caught was a relief. She found it impressive that a customer inside the McDonald's recognized Mangione and took action.

"I would just say that's a reflection of Altoona and the fact that most people do not pay attention to their surroundings and to people. And, you know, people here pay attention," Hoey said.

During a press conference on Monday, police revealed they believe Mangione traveled from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh before going to Altoona.

"He went across the state, and then came to stop in central Pennsylvania. Why? I don't know why he would do that," Hatch said.

Carol Kingsley, who was in Altoona on a business trip, stopped by the McDonald's to take a selfie with a coworker.

"We thought it would be really awesome," she said. "I would have done the same thing, I would have called [911] too."

Mangione is facing several charges in Altoona, including forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license and false identification to law enforcement authorities after the run-in with police in McDonald's. Later Monday, he was charged in Thompson's death.

Hatch reflected on the fact Mangione was recognized at all in his community.

"I wish we could see that type of attentiveness and all the other aspects of our lives, but we don't really see people around here pay attention too much, but they paid attention here," Hatch said.