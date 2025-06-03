Watch CBS News
Another big-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Westmoreland County

By Madeline Bartos

For the third time in a month, someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County has won big. 

A $1 million-winning Jackpot scratch-off was sold at the Crabtree Gas & Go on Roosevelt Way in Crabtree, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Tuesday. Jackpot is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Just last week, a $1,000,000 Winnings scratch-off worth $1 million was sold at Rick's Tobacco Outlet on South Main Street in Greensburg. In mid-May, a scratch-off worth $3 million was bought at the Exxon on Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon. 

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that someone in Beaver County won more than $1.3 million playing the online game Jackpot Spectacular, which is a connect-style game with shared progressive jackpots across multiple states. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold. The lottery only learns about winning tickets after a prize has been claimed. 

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date, so winners should immediately sign the back of winning tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services. 

