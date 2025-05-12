Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Westmoreland County

A $3 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was recently sold in Westmoreland County.

One lucky player won the prize off a "3s a Charm" ticket. This is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

The Exxon location at 900 Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery reminds residents that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at the lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, and lottery officials learn where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

All prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.