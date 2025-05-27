Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Westmoreland County

A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning $1,000,000 Winnings scratch-off ticket was sold at Rick's Tobacco Outlet on South Main Street in Greensburg. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery says scratch-offs are sold at random, so it's not known where winning tickets are sold until after a prize has been claimed.

It's not the only winning ticket that was recently sold in the Pittsburgh area.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket that sold in Washington County for Friday's drawing matched all five balls drawn: 6-13-18-27-29. The person who bought that ticket at the Grab-N-Go on Steubenville Pike in Burgettstown will win $146,552. The store will get a $500 bonus.

To play Treasure Hunt, players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 30. More than 51,200 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in Friday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.