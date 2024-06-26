Lobster Rolls | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is in the kitchen with Boaz making a seafood favorite!

Lobster Rolls

4 cups cooked fresh lobster meat, diced (I like using the tails and claws)

½ - ¾ cup homemade mayonnaise (see recipe below)

½ cup finely diced celery (1 ½ stalks)

2 tablespoons capers, drained

Dash of hot sauce

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ½ tablespoons finely minced fresh dill

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 top sliced brioche hot dog buns, buttered and toasted

Bibb lettuce

Directions:

Combine the mayonnaise, celery, capers, hot sauce, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper in a bowl and blend well. Add the lobster meat and toss gently. Place a Bibb lettuce leaf into each buttered and toasted roll and top with the lobster salad. Serve immediately.

Yield: 6 lobster rolls

Mayonnaise:

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 cups canola oil

Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, water and salt to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the ingredients are combined.

Pour the oil into a measuring cup with a spout. With the processor running, pour in the oil very slowly, in a steady stream. It is important to add the oil slowly because if added too fast, the mayonnaise can break This will take about 3 minutes. You will begin to see the mixture resemble mayonnaise after about half the oil has been added. As soon as all the oil has been added, transfer to an airtight storage container. Keep the mayonnaise refrigerated for up to 2 days.