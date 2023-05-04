Live Nation offering $25 tickets to shows for Concert Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Live Nation is offering $25 tickets next week to over 3,800 shows, including dozens coming to the Pittsburgh area.

Artists like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Big Time Rush, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are included in this year's Concert Week. Morgan Nicholson from Live Nation says the tickets will be up for grabs at almost 50 shows at four Pittsburgh venues that are participating.

Live Nation says fans will be able to filter their search by participating events, venues or artists and they can set their location to find participating shows nearby.

There will be a presale on May 9 before the $25 tickets go on sale for everyone at 10 a.m. on May 10.

Concert Week will continue through May 16 while supplies last. Live Nation says all fees are included upfront in the $25 cost.