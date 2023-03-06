Wiz Khalifa coming to Pittsburgh with Snoop Dogg this summer

Wiz Khalifa visits Pittsburgh dispensary to launch his medical marijuana brand in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is coming back to Pittsburgh this summer with Snoop Dogg.

The Pittsburgh native and Snoop Dogg will join Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama for the High School Reunion Tour at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 18.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨

🎶 @SnoopDogg, @wizkhalifa, @TooShort & MORE - H.S. REUNION TOUR 2023

📆 July 18th



🎟️ Presale Thursday at 10am (code: OPENER) | On Sale Friday at 10amhttps://t.co/1F4BiJiFzI pic.twitter.com/Q2RizrraBw — The Pavilion at Star Lake (@Pav_StarLake) March 6, 2023

The 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver and wraps up in Irvine, California, at the end of August.

Wiz Khalifa also performed in Pittsburgh last summer with Logic and most recently came back home to launch his medical marijuana brand in Pennsylvania.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.