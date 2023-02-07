Big Time Rush coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Big Time Rush is coming to The Pavillion at Star Lake this summer.

The band is bringing its "Can't Get Enough" tour to Star Lake on June 28. The members recently reunited after a nine-year hiatus and just announced the release of their new single.

Big Time Rush will be joined by special guests Jax and Max.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.