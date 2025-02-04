Latrobe among America's most charming small towns, HGTV says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Latrobe is one of the most charming small towns in America, according to a list from HGTV.

The list has the "hidden gems" of the 50 states, with Latrobe picked to represent Pennsylvania.

"Latrobe, Pennsylvania, honors its native son, TV pioneer Fred Rogers, with the new Fred Rogers Trail. Tourists can stop at the Latrobe Brewery (the original home of Rolling Rock beer) and Saint Vincent College (home of the summer training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers), or just head to a local ice cream shop to celebrate Latrobe as the birthplace of the banana split," HGTV writes.

In a statement, Latrobe Mayor Eric J. Bartels called the list's mention humbling, saying it "speaks to the national appeal of an America separate from the busy pace of our biggest cities."

"Latrobe's charm is mainly in its people — so many giving residents who participate in community activities and serve on various organizations that keep this town a family-centered community. Its charm is also in its heritage that ranges from celebrities to blue-collar steel, from a city of firsts to the constancy of local culture. We have people and groups who are intentional about retaining that charm and maintaining an atmosphere of ideal American values," Bartels said.

A few other small towns within a 3-hour drive of Pittsburgh also made the list: Cumberland, Maryland; Marietta, Ohio; and Thomas, West Virginia.