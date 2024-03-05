Latrobe inducted into National Banana Hall of Fame

Latrobe inducted into the National Banana Hall of Fame

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Dole has inducted Latrobe into the National Banana Hall of Fame!

Dole established the National Banana Hall of Fame as part of its 125th banana-versary, celebrating its 125 years in the banana business.

The banana split was invented back in 1904 at a local drugstore in Latrobe and for the last 10 years, the town has been hosting The Great American Banana Split Celebration, to commemorate one of its claims to fame.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

This annual celebration serves up a lot of events like a yellow tie gala, a 5K Banana Run, a pie eating contest, a classic car show, the Banana Split Princess Pageant, and more!