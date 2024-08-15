Steelers wrap up training camp at Saint Vincent College ahead of second preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Training camp at Saint Vincent College is a wrap for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The focus now shifts to the final two preseason games on the team's schedule.

First up on the schedule for the Steelers are the Buffalo Bills, who will share a practice field with the team this afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. The two teams will hold a joint practice ahead of Saturday night's preseason game.

Russell Wilson could be making his Pittsburgh Steelers debut this weekend after missing time earlier in training camp with a minor calf injury.

Wilson said his status for Saturday's game will be up to Mike Tomlin and the trainers. If he can't go, Justin Fields will get the majority of the work with the starters.

Wilson's vibe on the team's potential

Ahead of his potential debut with the Steelers this weekend, Russell Wilson said he feels good about this team and that it has Super Bowl champion traits.

Wilson would know, as he's been on some really good Seattle teams over the years, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014.

"I think we definitely have that mentality for sure," Wilson said. "It starts with coach's temperature and what he brings everyday and his motivation. Really, to be honest with you, it's a player-led team."

Wilson spoke highly of players on the defensive side of the football, mentioning Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elandon Roberts, and Patrick Queen.

"I think we have a great chance," Wilson said. "Potential doesn't mean anything and you haven't done it yet, so we've got to do it. That's the great part about this game. You get to go out there and pray everyday that you get to be your best."

George Pickens' leadership role with the team

One player who had a highly productive camp in Latrobe was wide receiver George Pickens.

He's motivated to have a good year and not has taken on a bigger role on the field, but off the field as well.

"I feel like we're explosive," Pickens said. "Tight ends too, they play a huge role in getting receivers open. I feel like we've got a nice group of tight ends.

Pickens added that he feels like he has taken on more of a leadership role and that he can feel his teammates rallying around with more excitement and looking to make bigger plays.