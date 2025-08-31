Temperatures creep up a little bit on Sunday in Pittsburgh, dry weather continues

This weekend has been beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We have a little warm-up today, and for Labor Day, back to average in the low 80s, so you may be able to get some pool days in!

Conditions throughout the day - August 31, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

As we wrap up the month, we actually ended only 0.3° BELOW normal and about 2" for the month for precipitation.

For the whole summer meteorological season, which ends today, we are about 2.25" below normal. Abnormally dry drought conditions are most likely to expand in more parts of the region.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

We stay dry through the start of the week with plenty of sunshine. By midweek, our next round of much-needed rainfall arrives on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday, we could have a few storms, but it doesn't look like anything severe as of now.

Meteorological fall begins September 1st, and the fall-like weather is back this weekend!

7-day forecast: August 31, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

