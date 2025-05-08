Kennywood announces opening date for the Steel Curtain this season

Kennywood fans, the wait has finally come to an end. On Thursday morning, the park announced that the Steel Curtain will be open for riders on May 24 at 11 a.m.

Since debuting at the beloved Pittsburgh park in 2019, it's gone through several issues and closures.

It went for its first rides in July 2019, but just a couple of days later, it was closed due to technical difficulties. It would ultimately reopen a few weeks later.

Steel Curtain lawsuits and closures

This past year, the ride was the center of more than just frequent closures.

In 2024, the park announced that it would be closed for the season for an "extensive modification project."

"We understand the frustration many of you have felt not being able to experience Steel Curtain. On behalf of our entire team, we absolutely share that frustration with you," said assistant general manager Ricky Spicuzza at the time.

The announcement came after several tumultuous closures in 2022 and 2023, as well as frustration from season pass holders that they weren't able to enjoy the ride.

A group of frustrated season pass holders filed a class action lawsuit, and it was discovered that the park knew it would be shut down for the 2024 season, but did not make that announcement before asking for season pass renewals.

"They knew the Steel Curtain wasn't going to be open this season," attorney John A. Biedrzycki. "But they didn't put that information out until after thousands of people bought season passes."

Progress and reopenings

During the fall and winter of 2024, Kennywood said that the ride was undergoing significant changes, but progress was positive for the upcoming season.

"We've had columns delivered this off-season, and they are currently going up all around me," said General Manager of Kennywood Park Ricky Spicuzza. "These new columns will help ensure that the Steel Curtain is around, and ready to thrill riders for many years to come."

Now, with today's announcement, Kennywood can officially take the Steel Curtain off of IR and put it on the active roster.