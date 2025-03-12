Kennywood makes progress with reopening the Steel Curtain ride after it was previously postponed

Kennywood unveiled plans to reopen its Steel Curtain ride, but a definite date has not been set according to the General Manager of Kennywood Park Ricky Spicuzza.

This is after the Steel Curtain had been shut down before and previously, Kennywood faced scrutiny as well as a past lawsuit.

Kennywood's past lawsuit

The lawsuit in 2024 alleged Kennywood and its parent company knew the Steel Curtain would be closed but did not disclose this to the public while selling passes that season.

"I understand that it may be one ride at this point, but that's a flagship attraction for the park," said Attorney John A. Biedrzycki. "It has the world's tallest inversion of any rollercoaster, if you're going to take the big, marquee attraction out of the equation, you are diminishing the value of what these people paid for."

Kennywood and its parent company Festival Fun Parks did not comment about the legal dispute.

The Steel Curtain's past modifications and closures

In 2024, the park said the ride would be shut down the whole season for modifications.

During that time, the park said it worked with third-party engineers and the ride's manufacturers to come up with a long-term solution to increase it's longevity.

The park also shut down multiple times during the 2023 season. The ride had reopened in July 2023, and shortly after the park announced it would close once again.

Heading into 2025

Kennywood is working towards an official opening date.

"We've had columns delivered this off-season, and they are currently going up all around me," said General Manager of Kennywood park Ricky Spicuzza. "These new columns will help ensure that the Steel Curtain is around, and ready to thrill riders for many years to come."