Kennywood's Steel Curtain will be closed all season for "an extensive modification project"

What is new at Kennywood this year?

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Steel Curtain at Kennywood won't be opening this season, the park announced on Wednesday.

The ride, which was closed on and off again last season, will be down for "an extensive modification project" the park says.

"We understand the frustration many of you have felt not being able to experience Steel Curtain. On behalf of our entire team, we absolutely share that frustration with you," said assistant general manager Ricky Spicuzza.

The park has worked with third-party engineers and the ride's manufacturers to come up with a long-term solution "to increase its reliability and longevity," Spicuzza said. The ride will be closed the whole season as the park works on that project.

"Our ultimate goal is to obviously ensure the Steel Curtain is part of everyone's Kennywood experience once the ride reopens," Spicuzza said.

While Steel Curtain won't be open during Kennywood's 126th season, Spicuzza said there's still plenty to look forward to, like the new Potato Smash bumper cars. The Turtle, which closed early last season for a little TLC, will be back in business as well. The Aero 360 seats also got a fresh coat of paint.

On top of the rides, there will be a new bar in partnership with Penn Brewery and a new restaurant in the park's historic Merry-Go-Round pavilion.

When does Kennywood open?

Kennywood will open on April 20 and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until daily summer operation begins on Memorial Day weekend.

Favorites like Bites and Pints, Celebrate America and Fall Fantasy Parades will return this year, and the season will end with Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. There will also be a new event for all things yinzer. The park says the Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July will highlight the city's arts, sports, heritage and more.

Kennywood's sister parks Idlewild and SoakZone and Sandcastle will open on May 18 and May 25, respectively. This season will be Sandcastle Waterpark's 35th.