Kennywood shuts down Steel Curtain just one month after reopening the ride

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A fan-favorite ride at Kennywood is once again closed due to maintenance work.

The park announced that guests will be unable to ride the Steel Curtain.

A statement was issued saying that "this record-setting ride is the first of its kind and the additional maintenance is necessary to ensure frequent ride closures are avoided in the future."

It was reopened on July 14.

There's no word on when the ride will be open once again.

