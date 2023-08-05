Watch CBS News
Local News

Kennywood shuts down Steel Curtain just one month after reopening the ride

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood closes Steel Curtain
Kennywood closes Steel Curtain 00:21

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A fan-favorite ride at Kennywood is once again closed due to maintenance work. 

The park announced that guests will be unable to ride the Steel Curtain. 

A statement was issued saying that "this record-setting ride is the first of its kind and the additional maintenance is necessary to ensure frequent ride closures are avoided in the future." 

It was reopened on July 14. 

There's no word on when the ride will be open once again. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 5, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.