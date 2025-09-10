Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest kicks off this weekend. Here's what to know.

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest gets underway this weekend and the park says they're raising the bar higher than ever this year.

The annual Phantom Fall Fest will open starting Friday night at 6 p.m. with four scare zones and six haunted houses along with fall-themed food, rides and roller coasters, and more.

An all-new haunt called 'Detached' will debut at this year's Phantom Fall Fest where guests will make their way through a haunted toy shop that helps tell the story of the puppet master and his quest to build the perfect puppet and put it on display.

"We are super excited to have 'Detached,' which is our new haunt said Kennywood marketing director Taylor Bulischeck. "It's our most detailed, most elaborate haunt yet."

KDKA's Jessica Riley got a sneak peek inside the green room where the actors from 'Detached' will be getting their makeup done and getting ready before the evening haunts get underway.

One of the actors from Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest sits in the green room while having his makeup done. This year's events are expected to bigger and better than ever before. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

One of the makeup artists said the makeup for each actor typically takes around 25 to 30 minutes.

Phantom Fall Fest will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, from Noon until 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and from Noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays this year. Daytime activities at the park will include things geared more for families and when daylight turns to darkness, the haunted theme will take over for the night.

The park says that over 30 rides and attractions will be open this year for Phantom Fall Fest includes the Steel Curtain, the Jack Rabbit, the Aero 360, the Black Widow, Spinvasion, the Exterminator, and others.

The park says there will be a number of "frightfully good eats" at Phantom Fall Fest this year, including fried s'mores, giant turkey legs, and gummy graveyard funnel cakes.

"Kennywood, I think is known for the roller coasters and our food, so during fall we have a seasonal spin on a lot of our fan favorites," Bulischeck said. "We have seasonal cotton candies and seasonal homemade fudge at the Kandy Kaleidoscope."

The gummy graveyard funnel cake at Kennywood Park for the Phantom Fall Fest is one of several different fall-themed food items that will be available this year. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

The park also will have an all-you-can eat buffet located in the End Zone Cafe as well as booths located around Kennywood's lagoon, each themed to one of the park's different haunts.

"You can kind of taste the flavors of each haunt, which is a fun and unique experience," Bulischeck said.

Tickets to Phantom Fall Fest that are purchased online offer a discount compared to pricing at the gates. Kennywood is running sale pricing right now with tickets starting at $29.99 or $37.49, depending on when you plan to attend the park.

Phantom Fall Fest will run through November 1 this year.