New haunted house headlines Kennywood's longest Phantom Fall Fest season yet

It may still be summer, but Kennywood is gearing up for its longest Phantom Fall Fest season yet.

Kennywood on Monday announced plans for Phantom Fall Fest, including a new haunted house.

During the daytime, Phantom Fall Fest brings family-friendly fun to Kennywood, but when the clock hits 6 p.m., nearly 200 scare actors climb out of the shadows.

Kennywood to debut new haunted house

Fan-favorite haunted houses like "mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed" and "Shady Grove" return this year. And there's a new haunted house, "Detached," which takes thrill-seekers through the "terrifying toy store of the Puppet Master."

"His delusional quest to build the perfect puppet has only led him deeper into madness. Now, he's handpicking the parts he desires from the brave people who enter his shop. Those who enter should keep their head on straight if they are going to survive a trip through a world of deranged dolls and manic marionettes," Kennywood says.

Most Kennywood rides and attractions will also be open throughout the day and all night long.

"We are taking terror to a whole new level in 2025 as we debut our newest and most horrifying haunt ever during Phantom Fall Fest, Detached," said Kennywood general manager Ricky Spicuzza. "With the longest event run in Kennywood history and the debut of Detached, we're delivering next-level horror and thrills you won't find anywhere else in Pittsburgh."

When is Phantom Fall Fest?

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Friday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 1. The park will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays. The park will also be open on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.