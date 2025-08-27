Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest up for USA Today's 10Best theme park Halloween events

Kennywood Park's Phantom Fall Fest is up for some national recognition and has been nominated by USA Today 10Best as one of the best theme park Halloween events.

USA Today has picked 20 different theme parks for having the best Halloween events and the Pittsburgh area's own Kennywood Park has made the list as one of the nominees.

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest was noted by USA Today for balancing family-friendly fun during the afternoon with more intense scares and haunts when day turns to night.

"After the sun sets, traverse six sinister haunts and four scare zones filled with full-on frights," USA Today said.

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest has been nominated for USA Today's 10Best theme park Halloween events in the country. Kennywood Park

Online voting for the best theme park Halloween event is open through September 22. You can vote once per day.

The winning theme park will be announced on October 1.

Phantom Fall Fest debuting new haunted house this season

When this year's Phantom Fall Fest gets underway next month, Kennywood will be debuting its new "Detached" haunted house, which the park says will have "next level scares."

Kennywood detailed how guests will make their way through the new haunted house that will be set in a "terrifying toy store of the Puppet Master."

"We are taking terror to a whole new level in 2025 as we debut our newest and most horrifying haunt ever during Phantom Fall Fest, Detached," said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. "With the longest event run in Kennywood history and the debut of Detached, we're delivering next-level horror and thrills you won't find anywhere else in Pittsburgh."

When is Phantom Fall Fest?

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Friday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 1.

Kennywood will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The park will also be open on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.