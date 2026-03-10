Kenny Pickett signing one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, reports say

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly signing a one-year deal with Carolina Panthers.

Pickett, 27, has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers that includes $4 million in guarantees, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The contract could be worth up to $7.5 million in total.

As Kenny Pickett prepares to enter his fifth season in the NFL, the former Pitt star will be joining his fifth different NFL team in as many seasons.

Now headed to Carolina, Pickett will join a quarterbacks room with Bryce Young and Andy Dalton.

Selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett started 25 games across two seasons in Pittsburgh before he was traded to the other side of Pennsylvania, landing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 41-7. Matt Slocum / AP

During his one season in Philadelphia, Pickett appeared in five games, winning a championship ring from Super Bowl LIX when the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last offseason, Pickett was dealt from Philadelphia to the Cleveland Browns, but was traded again to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2025 regular season began.

Pickett started two games for the Raiders, winning one game and losing the other.

In his four seasons in the NFL, Pickett has an overall record of 16-11 with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.