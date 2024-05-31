Kenny Chesney is coming back to Pittsburgh. Here's what you need to know for Saturday's concert

Things you need to know before Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh this weekend for a much-anticipated concert at Acrisure Stadium.

Chesney and his "Sun Goes Down Tour" return to Pittsburgh for the 12th time on Saturday with special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Chesney last played in Pittsburgh in June 2022. Last summer, he played in State College in March during his "I Go Back Tour."

Tailgating details for Kenny Chesney's Pittsburgh concert

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with all parking lots surrounding Acrisure Stadium open for visitors.

"Fans are encouraged to use North Shore parking lots, including the Champions Garage and other North Shore lots," Acrisure Stadium said in a news release on Tuesday.

All gates at the stadium open at 4 p.m., and the concert kicks off at 5 p.m. Anyone with floor seats must use Gate 6 north endzone on Reedsdale Street.

Transportation options for Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh

People attending the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday are encouraged to park in Downtown Pittsburgh and ride the light rail to Acrisure Stadium. The ride on the light rail is free.

Fans can also park at Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper to the North Shore for $30.

"The majority of the downtown Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages will charge $6 - $20 for event day parking that will vary by garage," Acrisure Stadium said in Tuesday's news release.

Officials also want to remind anyone going to the concert that the Ninth Street Bridge and Merchant Street will be closed due to the Arts Festival and Pittsburgh Pride. Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Sixth and Ninth streets will also be closed.

Kenny Chesney concert bag policy

Fans are encouraged not to bring a bag to the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday. If a bag is necessary, fans can use two types: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small handheld purse clutch.

Acrisure Stadium is also a cashless venue.

Tens of thousands of people coming for concert experience

Tens of thousands of people are set to make their way to the North Shore to experience the Kenny Chesney concert.

Parked along the North Shore, some people have been waiting on their boats for weeks.

"We just wanted a spot, and this is where we chose to be at. And we're just looking forward to some fun this weekend," boater Ricky Sparrow said.